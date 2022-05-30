Johnny Depp Performs Surprise Concert with Jeff Beck as He Awaits Trial Verdict

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Johnny Depp seemed to get out of Fairfax, Virginia the second he could, performing a surprise U.K. concert just days after both his and Amber Heard’s legal teams delivered their closing arguments.

On Sunday, Depp appeared on stage at a gig in Sheffield, England, where he joined Jeff Beck on his U.K. tour.

The duo played several covers throughout the night, most notably jamming to Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On” and John Lennon’s “Isolation,” as there could be some subliminal messaging at play.

Depp seemed particularly pumped up while singing “Isolation,” which he and Beck released their own version of in 2020.

The song, which was largely penned to highlight Lennon’s vulnerability, includes a particularly pointed verse meant to be read in the second-person perspective:

I don’t expect you to understand

After you caused so much pain

But then again you’re not to blame

You’re just a human, a victim of the insane

If Depp chose to cover a song he feels personally connected to, one could assume he’s portraying himself as a blameless victim of Heard’s insanity.

Depp’s performance with Beck comes a day after another English legend may have signaled support for the Pirates of the Caribean actor.

During a Saturday night performance in Orlando, Paul McCartney aired a clip from the 2012 music video for “My Valentine,” which features Depp and Natalie Portman.

Last night. Paul McCartney show. Orlando Florida. The first thing I noticed was that Paul McCartney supported Johnny Depp enough to put him on his own stage. The next thing I noticed is the crowd cheering. The court of public opinion has spoken#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/P7Wp6XEJl7 — Djkelly (@Djkelly11709613) May 29, 2022

While McCartney did not address the trial directly, many took the visual as a symbol of his support for the actor.

Friday marked the last day of Depp and Heard’s trial, and jurors are now responsible for deciding whether Heard did defame her former spouse in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post.

While Heard never named Depp in the column, she heavily implied that Depp abused her throughout their marriage. Heard also filed a countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

The jury is off on Monday for Memorial Day and will continue deliberating on Tuesday.

