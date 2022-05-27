Watch: Loud Thunderstorm Alerts Derail Depp-Heard Trial During Closing Arguments

Closing arguments in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial were derailed as an incredibly loud thunderstorm warning blasted through the courtroom.

The alarm blared throughout the Fairfax courtroom on Friday as Heard’s attorney Ben Rottenborn was in the midst of reading Depp’s past texts as part of his closing argument.

“‘I am an insane person,'” Rottenberg read in the courtroom as phones started to go off. “‘And not so fairheaded after too much of the drink. Weed, pills — fine. Booze, my capacity is too large and I won’t stop. Ugly and sad. Oh, how I love it.'”

Heard, her legal team, and others in the courtroom were clearly puzzled by the alarm, and can be seen looking around the room as Rottenberg made his case.

Judge Penney Azcarate addressed the commotion, guessing that it was caused by an Amber Alert on phones that people had failed to turn off.

After instructing the courtroom to silence their devices, Azcarate instructed Rottenborn to continue his argument, but he was interrupted again as a second alert went off.

The alarm was actually caused by a thunderstorm warning, as there is a severe storm approaching the greater Washington area, including Virginia and Maryland.

Warning sounds from phones went off during closing arguments. Judge thought it was Amber Alert but it's Storm Warning alerts. Huge storm coming through Fairfax Co. right now. #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) May 27, 2022

Friday marks the last day of the trial before jurors will be tasked with deciding whether Heard did defame her former spouse in a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post.

While Heard never named Depp in the column, she heavily implied that Depp abused her throughout their marriage.

Heard also filed a countersuit accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her via his lawsuit.

