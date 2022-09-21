Jon Hamm Addresses Rumors That He Prefers to Go Commando: ‘I’ve Worn Underwear Every Single Day of My Life’

Actor Jon Hamm addressed long running rumors that he prefers to go commando during a new interview with Howard Stern.

Hamm made his first-ever appearance on The Howard Stern Show Monday morning to discuss his career and new movie Confess, Fletch.

During the conversation, Stern asked Hamm about going commando — rumors of which began circulating in 2013 when Hamm was allegedly forced to wear undergarments while playing the character Don Draper on Mad Men.

On set pictures from Mad Men circulated the internet and many fans suggested they could tell from the photograph that Hamm wasn’t wearing underwear.

On Monday, Stern said, “And this gets into the most famous rumor about you with the whole penis thing. Did they tell you on Mad Men –”

Hamm began laughing, “The whole penis thing?”

“Jon did they tell you on Mad Men, you must wear underwear — that your penis is so large, that it is in fact interfering with the performance and it’s showing up in the suit?” Stern asked.

“I have worn underwear every single day of my life, Howard,” Hamm replied.

“So that’s a rumor?” Stern pushed. “In other words, none of that is true?”

“Yes. I have — First of all, who doesn’t wear underwear?” Hamm said. “I’ve – I wear underwear. I’ve worn underwear everyday of my life.”

“Especially with the suit?” Stern said.

“The suit. No, come on. I love a comfy boxer brief. Thank you very much,” Hamm replied.

“Good for you. I’m proud of you,” Stern said.

“I like a breathable cotton, you know, come on, man. Who doesn’t?” Hamm concluded.

