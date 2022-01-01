Just Before Midnight, Pete Davidson Reflects on What a Great Year Everyone Had … in 2009

Before the ball dropped in Times Square and the cork shot out of the neon champagne bottle in Miami, Pete Davidson took the stage to vamp for a few minutes before Miley Cyrus and the rest of the hosts of their New Year special returned for the countdown. He took a minute to reflect on what a great year it was … in 2009.

The show, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, was a pretty good mix of planned comedy, some improv hosting from its stars, and music selected and mostly performed by Miley Cyrus, along with stars Saweetie, Anitta, Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, and Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus. Plus a few well-handled glitches.

Co-host Davidson did several stand-up style bits during the show, including his just-before-midnight reflection on better days.

“Well, it’s been fun looking back on 2021, but I think we can all agree it was kind of a weird year, right?” said Davidson. “So you know what we could do is recap another year. Like 2009.”

“2009 was so dope. We didn’t have anything to worry about at all,” he said. “In 2009, the real Captain Phillips happened, and Sully landed in the Hudson. It was a great year for guys who’d later be played by Tom Hanks but a bad year for pirates and geese!”

“We didn’t even know how good we had it. You know we were too busy complaining about The Black Eyed Peas and Al Qaeda. In that order,” Davidson joked.

Watch the clip above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com