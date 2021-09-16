JUST IN: Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Will Host Jeopardy! for Rest of 2021

The search for a permanent Jeopardy! host is not quite over yet.

The long-running game show announced Thursday that Mayim Bialik and Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings will be sharing hosting duties for the rest of 2021.

Not sure if you’ve heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year. Everyone on the staff is supralunar. pic.twitter.com/mpYVpusQ7V — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 16, 2021

Finding a permanent host has become much more controversial than probably anyone expected. Former executive producer Mike Richards was tapped to host the show, while Bialik would host the primetime and spinoff series.

What followed was a great deal of scrutiny on Richards and a report revealing derogatory jokes he made on a podcast a few years ago. The backlash grew to the point where Richards was ousted as EP of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune entirely.

Incidentally, this week Jeopardy! is airing taped episodes that were hosted by… Mike Richards.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com