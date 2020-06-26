Justin Bieber filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two Twitter users who accused him of sexually assaulting them, arguing that the stories are fabricated and “factually impossible.”

Last week, two Twitter accounts posted about separate alleged assaults involving Bieber. One user, identified as Danielle claimed that Bieber sexually assaulted her in his hotel room at the Four Seasons following Austin’s South by Southwest festival on March 9, 2014. Danielle’s tweets and Twitter account have since been deleted.

Another user who identified as Kadi said she believed Danielle’s story because she had also been assaulted by Bieber in his hotel room in the Langham in New York on May 4, 2015:

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

Bieber adamantly denied the allegations in a Twitter thread and provided several forms of evidence including hotel receipts, emails, and press reports, claiming he was with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez the night of the alleged incident:

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me. https://t.co/Jr2AE0brY2 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

In another tweet, Bieber acknowledged that “every claim of sexual abuse should’ve taken very seriously,” adding that he will take legal action because the story is “factually impossible.”

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

As promised, Bieber filed a defamation suit against the Twitter users on Thursday, which stated, “It is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry, Hollywood and corporate America, whereby it is open season for anyone to make any claim (no matter how vile, unsupported, and provably false) about anyone without consequence.”

Accuser Kadi had previously taken to Twitter to claim she was not scared of a lawsuit, adding in another, “All the proof and evidence is not for me to show y’all so why should I bother? My lawyer gets those nobody else.”

“Pls say you’re lying”

NO ! I won’t say any lie. I stand by my words. It happened and I won’t let you beliebers bully me into denying it. PS: I’m NOT scared of any lawsuits — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 22, 2020

All the proof and evidence is not for me to show y’all so why should I bother? My lawyer gets those nobody else — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 23, 2020

The suit, however, accuses Kadi of wanting fame and attention and points to tweets posted in 2018, which state, “I wanna star in a netflix series! twitter do ur thing” and “@justinbieber … you’re so cute I love You!!! I’ll pay you to rape me, ok?”

Another post from 2018 claims the two had never met, stating, “I swear if we don’t meet I’ll find you and f*ck you @justinbieber #JustinForMMVA,” while Kadi’s accusation states Bieber assaulted her in 2015.

Bieber is being represented by Hollywood attorney Martin Singer of Lavely & Singer, and the lawsuit seeks $10 million from each accuser in compensatory damages.

