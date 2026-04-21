BREAKING: Trump Announces Ceasefire Extension in Mercy to ‘Fractured Iran’

President Donald Trump announced that the United States will be extending its ceasefire with Iran to allow its “fractured” government to come up with a “unified” long-term peace proposal in a Tuesday afternoon Truth Social post.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” wrote Trump. “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Vice President JD Vance had been slated to travel to Islamabad, Pakistan to engage in peace talks with the Iranians, but his trip has been delayed indefinitely due to the Iranians’ ambiguous intentions.

The Iranian foreign ministry announced earlier on Tuesday that it had not decided whether to participate in the scheduled talks in Pakistan, blaming “contradictory messages, inconsistent behavior and unacceptable actions by the American side.”

Intra-Iranian tensions between the regime’s political leadership and its powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were laid bared last Friday when, after Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared the Strait of Hormuz “completely” open, the IRGC denied as much and even went so far as to knock Araghchi for exhibiting “a complete lack of tact in information dissemination” via the Tasnim news agency, according to Fortune.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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