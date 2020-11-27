Comedian Kevin Hart defended his appearance in the “Clubhouse” app and previous comedy special remarks in a YouTube video he posted on Friday afternoon, claiming he “didn’t call [his] daughter a hoe,” while making the distinction that he called out his daughter’s “hoe-like activity.”

In fact, he did clearly say “My daughter a hoe” in his comedy bit.

“Stop with the false narrative, its a false narrative that’s being created, if you were in the Clubhouse and a part of the conversation, this wasn’t about Black women,” Hart protested in his response on Friday.

“It wasn’t about me going against Black—stop,” Hart continued.

“The question was asked about the joke about my daughter and me referencing my daughter having hoe-like activity. I gave an answer to it,” he stated. “Here’s what it is, guys: I’m not calling my daughter a hoe, I’m saying what she did was hoe-like activity.”

Hart further claimed to have called “three former hoes” to ask them if his daughter’s behavior was, in fact, “hoe-like.”

The comedian’s rebuttal followed outrage about what he tweeted on Friday afternoon that he “had an amazing conversation in the Clubhouse app today….real talks with real people.”

