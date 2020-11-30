Laverne Cox Speaks Out After Transphobic Attack in Los Angeles: ‘It Never Fails to be Shocking’

Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox spoke out after a transphobic attack in Los Angeles this weekend — expressing her “shock” before offering advice to her LGBTQ+ fans.

In an IGTV video posted this weekend, the actress revealed that she and a friend survived a transphobic attack in Griffith Park in Los Angeles:

She claimed that they were walking when a man asked for the time in an aggressive manner. “Then the guy who asked for the time says to my friend: ‘Guy or girl?'” Cox added. “My friend says, ‘Fuck off.'”

Cox said that she was walking ahead of her friend but noticed when the man attacked her friend and a fight began.

“The guy is like hitting my friend, and then my friend is going toward him and I’m like ‘Holy shit,” Cox said. “I pull out my phone and I call to dial 911, and all of a sudden it’s over and the guy is gone.”

The actress guessed that the attacker was unsatisfied by her friend’s response and actually wanted Cox to answer for herself — to reveal her gender identity

“I don’t know why, I don’t know why it matters,” Cox said, reflecting on the incident. “At the end of the day, it’s like who cares? I’m in a hoodie and yoga pants, I’m completely covered up, I’ve got my mask on. Who cares if I’m trans? How does this affect your life?”

“This isn’t shocking to me. Obviously, this is my life. I’ve dealt with this a lot, but it never fails to be shocking,” Cox added after noting that she has been bullied for her entire life, and endured harassment while living in New York.

Cox also said the attack triggered her despite having experienced hatred before and she was forced to remind herself that she was a grown woman now, not 11-years-old anymore. “I’m in my home now. Everything’s okay now. I’m safe,” she told herself and her fans.

“It’s not safe if you’re a trans person. Obviously, I know this well. It’s just really sad,” she added. “It’s not your fault that there are people not cool with you existing in the world. We have a right to walk in the park.”

