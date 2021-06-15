Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes for In the Heights’ Lack of ‘Dark-Skinned Afro-Latino Representation’: ‘We Fell Short’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to criticism surrounding his latest film In the Heights, acknowledging that his film “fell short” of adequately representing the namesake neighborhood’s Afro-Latinx population.

“I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy,” Miranda wrote in a statement posted to Twitter Monday, later adding, “I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening.”

Miranda acknowledged that “In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short,” adding, “I’m trying to hold space for both the incredible pride in the movie we made and be accountable for our shortcomings. Thank you for your honest feedback. I promise to do better in my future projects, and I’m dedicated to the learning and evolving we all have to do to make sure we are honoring our diverse and vibrant community.”

While the film was released last week, Miranda received the same criticism in response to his 2008 musical of the same name, as many condemned the whitewashing of the cast — with the Australia production even getting canceled due to the backlash.

The apology also comes after a video from The Root went viral on Sunday, as host and producer Felice León questioned In the Heights director Jon M. Chu and cast members Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace, and Gregory Diaz IV over whitewashing in the film.

“What would you say to folks who say that In the Heights privileges white-passing and light-skinned Latinx people?” she asked.

Chu, who received similar criticism for his film Crazy Rich Asians, noted that it’s “a fair conversation to have,” later pointing to diversity among the film’s background dancers.

“I didn’t realize until making this movie that I didn’t really get to see myself or people that look like my siblings that are darker than me onscreen,” said Grace, the only Afro-Latina in the main cast. “So many times we’re put on screen in one particular way, and since we get so little opportunities, everyone wants to claim that one story because it’s all we’ve got.”

