Lizzo Blasts Cancel Culture Because It’s Been ‘Appropriated’ from ‘Marginalized People’

The latest celebrity to call out cancel culture is not a boisterous conservative actor on Twitter, but instead the typically liberal Lizzo. According to the musician, cancel culture is “appropriation.”

The musician took to Twitter on Sunday to call out cancel culture though she did not reveal if something specific inspired the message.

“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation,” she tweeted. “There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected.”

Lizzo added that she hopes “we can phase out of this” and recommended people focus their “outrage” on “the real problems.”

Lizzo has been plenty outspoken on political issues in the past, though few of her views would suggest she’s a cancel culture critic. In a Vanity Fair interview last year, the musician accused White women who voted for Donald Trump as upholding “white supremacy.” She also campaigned for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan during the 2020 election.

Lizzo is no a stranger to controversy herself. Last year, she ended up changing a lyric in a song after she was accused of using a derogatory, albeist term.

The musician also recently rebuked claims she makes music for only for White people.

Lizzo addresses the “She makes white music” rhetoric on Howard Stern show. I love what she said here! “I’m making funky, soulful, feel good music that is so similar to a lot of Black music that was made for Black people in the 70s and 80s. my message is for everybody and anybody” pic.twitter.com/ZVhfjH0PzA — Jason (Emperor T’Challa) (@EscaflowneClown) December 13, 2022

“[It’s] very hurtful, only because I am a Black woman, and I feel like it really challenges my identity and who I am, and diminishes that, which I think is really hurtful,” she told Howard Stern.

