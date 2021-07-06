Logan and Kendall Have Gone to War in Succession’s Season 3 Trailer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Alert the media! The trailer for Succession’s third season is finally here.

“You are Kendall Roy. You are fucking Kendall Roy,” Jeremy Strong’s Kendall says at the top of the trailer — marking an incredibly fitting line for a character whose series introduction shows him hyping himself up to Beastie Boys’ “An Open Letter To NYC.”

The last time fans saw Kendall, he was foiling his father Logan’s plan to sacrifice him in order to save his media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

“You’re not a killer. You have to be a killer,” Logan, played by Brian Cox, tells Kendall at the end of the second season, upon informing his top son that he will not be the CEO of Waystar and instead will take the fall for a huge sexual harassment scandal.

Kendall, not thrilled about being the family’s “blood sacrifice,” then very publicly calls Logan out for a series of terrible crimes and misdeeds.

The scene left fans wondering how Kendall’s decision to become the company whistleblower would impact the family dynamic — and the trailer has certainly delivered.

“Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances,” reads the show’s logline for season three. “Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

In the trailer, Kendall is also shown asking his siblings if they “want to be on the side of good or evil,” further highlighting the family feud.

Shiv Roy, portrayed by Sarah Snook, is also shown plotting for power, saying, “If I back you against dad, you would need to let me take over.”

Matthew Macfadyen’s Tom and Nicholas Braun’s Cousin Greg also seem to be feuding, Tom telling Greg to expect “a million poisonous spiders” down his “dicky.”

“That, that sounds like kinda dramatic, Tom,” Greg says in return.

Succession was created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, who also executive produced alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell.

Watch above, via YouTube.

