‘It’s Over’: Maria Bartiromo Says Trump Told Her the War Is Done

Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo said President Donald Trump told her the U.S. war with Iran is “over.”

The U.S. and Israel launched the war on Feb. 28, ostensibly to target Iran’s nuclear program, which Trump claimed last year was “totally obliterated” in U.S. airstrikes. Last Tuesday, the president announced a two-week ceasefire. Confusion ensued almost as soon as the deal was announced. Iran and the Pakistani mediator said the agreement included a cessation of Israeli hostilities in Lebanon. However, the U.S. disputed this, even though CBS News reported that Trump had been informed that Lebanon was included. As a result of Israel’s continued offensive, Iran continued restricting travel through the strait.

This week, Trump announced that the U.S. Navy would prohibit certain vessels from going through the strait.

On Tuesday, Bartiromo teased an upcoming interview with the president on Wednesday’s Mornings with Maria.

“I just left the president,” Bartiromo said in a video posted on X after she left the White House. “It was a great interview. He said a lot about the economy, about the Iran war, about NATO.”

Bartiromo then revealed that Trump talked to her about the war in the past tense.

“One thing that I’ll leave you with,” she added. “I said to him, ‘Mr. President, you keep talking about the war like, was, was, was.’ I said, ‘Is it over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.'”

🚨BREAKING NEWS: President Donald J. Trump speaks on the Iran conflict tomorrow on Mornings with Maria at 6AM ET. Tune in. @MariaBartiromo @FoxBusiness @POTUS @WhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/Z0E3FbK8jR — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) April 14, 2026

The war has been unpopular among the public since the beginning. Only 24% of Americans think the Iran war has been worth it, according to an Ipsos/Reuters poll. released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 51% of the public thinks the war has not.

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