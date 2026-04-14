‘You’re Killing Children!’ JD Vance Heckled At TPUSA Event

Vice President JD Vance was brutally heckled at a Turning Point USA event on Tuesday, with an attendee accusing him of “killing children” in Gaza.

Vance delivered remarks at the event at the University of Georgia, held by the conservative organization founded by Charlie Kirk. During a discussion about religion and warfare, the heckler made his first interjection, calling out to the VP in the quiet auditorium.

“Was god on the side of the Americans who liberated Holocaust camps and liberated those innocent people from, you know, those who had survived the Holocaust?” said Vance.

The heckler interjected, calling out, “Jesus Christ does not support genocide.”

Vance appeared unruffled, continuing with his discussion and agreeing with the man who had shouted.

“I– I certianly think the answer is yes, and I agree. I agree. Jesus Christ does not– Jesus Christ certainly does not support genocide, whoever yelled that out from the dark,” he said. “He certainly does not. I think that’s pretty easy. I think that’s a pretty easy principle.”

The interjections were not finished, as the heckler immediately pressed the point, asking the vice president a direct question before he was cut off.

“Why are you committing genocide in Gaza then?” the heckler asked. “Why are you threatening–”

The vice president interjected amid a stream of “boos” from the crowd.

“Ok so, so here’s a guy, let me just say this. This, this is a guy– no no no no. No, no no,” he said, hushing the crowd. “First of all, random dude who’s shouting, can I finish my point, and then I’ll respond to what you just shouted? Is that ok? Ok great.”

As Vance continued, the heckler interjected yet again. Though his words were mostly inaudible, the vice president reminded the “random dude screaming” that he would respond to him in a moment. When he finally addressed the heckler, the back and forth continued, with the heckler accusing Vance of “killing children” in Gaza.

Read their exchange below:

VANCE: Now, to respond to this guy here, he said, I believe he said the administration supports a genocide in Gaza. And here’s my response to that. When we came in, the humanitarian situation in Gaza was an absolute catastrophe. You know who’s the person who got a peace agreement in Gaza? Donald J. Trump. So if you want to complain about what happened in Gaza– [CROWD CHEERS] VANCE: So if you want, Sir, to complain about what happened in Gaza, why don’t you complain about Joe Biden and the last administration? We’re the administration that solved that problem. And by the way, not only was our administration like the administration that solved the problem– HECKLER: [inaudible] You’re killing children. VANCE: Excuse me, Sir– HECKLER: You’re slaughtering children. VANCE: Right now– right now– right now, you see more humanitarian aid coming into Gaza than it has in the past five years because we have taken that situation seriously. And that’s one of the things I’m proud of about our administration is whether it’s there or Thailand and Cambodia, we have consistently tried as much as we can to solve these problems, not just complain about them like the guy who just ran away angry.

Watch above via The White House.

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