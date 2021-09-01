Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Reportedly Becomes Latest Controversial Celeb to Join Dancing with the Stars: Report

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, is joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars, according to TMZ.

Her role in the series’ 30th season marks her second major TV appearance since the college admissions scandal that led to her mother’s two-month prison sentence.

Jade’s first appearance was on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, during which the YouTuber admitted there is “no justifying or excusing” both her and her parents’ actions.

While the official cast wont be announced until next week, TMZ obtained video of Jade on the Dancing with the Stars set, and further reported that her partner is rumored to be Val Chmerkovskiy.

Chris Harrison, the former host of The Bachelor who left the show following a racism scandal, is also rumored to compete this season. Matt James, the star of Harrison’s final Bachelor season and the show’s first Black Bachelor, is also reportedly competing this season.

In addition to the rumored competitors, the show has confirmed that gymnast Sunisa Lee and JoJo Siwa have joined the cast. Siwa will be paired with a female professional dancer in the show’s first same-gender couple.

If the rumors are true, Jade and Harrison would be far from the first controversial celebrities to join the dancing competition.

Sean Spicer joined the cast in 2019, while Tiger King star Carole Baskin competed in 2020, Tonya Harding in 2018, and Ryan Lochte in 2016 — shortly after his Rio Olympics scandal.

