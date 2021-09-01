NY Orthodox Rabbis Make Appeal for Vaccinations in PSA

In a PSA supported by numerous Jewish organizations and released on Wednesday, a group of New York Orthodox rabbis called on people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The video, which was two minutes and 42 seconds, featured rabbis from the Five Towns and Far Rockaway.

Rabbi Eytan Feiner said that the “[Master of the Universe] has given us a gift, a very previous gift: It’s called the Covid-19 vaccines.”

“Vaccines have allowed us to reopen,” said Rabbi Uri Orlian.

“And to enjoy [joyous occasions] safely again,” said Rabbi Elly Krimsky.

“With all of the data, we clearly see just how safe and effective these vaccines are for all populations,” said Rabbi Elie Weinstock, followed by Rabbi Shalom Axelrod, who added, “including the elderly, those with underlining health conditions and pregnant and nursing women.”

“Due to so many people being vaccinated, the number of hospitalizations and deaths decreased greatly since the vaccines were released,” said Rabbi Ya’akov Trump.

“But the numbers of Covid-19 cases are spiking again,” said Rabbi Ephraim Polakoff. “And in New York, almost all deaths due to Covid-19 are in unvaccinated individuals.”

“Unvaccinated people die,” said Feiner passionately.

“Die!” said Rabbi Aaron Glatt.

“They die,” said Trump.

Powerful pro-vaccination PSA today from Orthodox rabbis in New York: "The ribono shel olam [creator of the world] has given us a precious gift. It's called the covid-19 vaccine." "Unvaccinated people die! They die." "What's the shaylah [question] over here? Are we playing games?" pic.twitter.com/V40Ys6hLFq — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 1, 2021

“For we in the community have to realize that if 99 percent of doctors say take the shot, we take the shot. What’s the [question] over here,” rhetorically asked Rabbi Yaakov Bender. “Are we playing games?”

Rabbi Zvi Ralbag said that the Torah says that “when it pertains to matters of health, we have to follow the doctors.”

Moments later, Rabbi Yaakov Feitman said, “When we take the vaccine, we’re helping everybody. That’s a double mitzvah [good deed].”

“There is unfortunately a lot of misinformation circulating,” said Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Frankel.

“But it’s important to know the truth,” said Glatt.

“After over a year of research, clinical trials and the actual vaccines in use,” said Orlian, followed by Axelrod inserting “we see no evidence of any kind in negative outcomes for fertility and no evidence of increased risk to women of childbearing age.”

Feiner said that “the very best way to ensure our health and safety is with one united harmonious voice.”

The video concluded with rabbis urging people to get vaccinated “now.”

“Be smart. Be responsible. Get vaccinated,” said Trump.

Watch above.

