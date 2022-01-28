Man Crashes Into Taylor Swift’s NYC Home, Rips Out Intercom in Reported Attempt to Meet Her

A Virginia man has been accused of crashing his car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building and ripping out the intercom in an attempt to meet her.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, the suspect — identified as 31-year-old Morgan Mank — was driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, before he reversed and hit Swift’s building as well as a fire hydrant.

The suspect was allegedly intoxicated during the crash, and reportedly tried to rip the intercom off of the building’s wall after exiting his car.

TMZ further reported that Mank was “mumbling about Taylor” throughout the incident, adding that he “told cops he was not going to leave the area until he met with Taylor.”

The man was later taken to a hospital for evaluation and arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and ability impaired.

While unclear if this person is the suspect, a man with the name of Morgan Mank on Twitter and Facebook, located in Winchester, VA, has recently posted about Swift.

“If I could make one suggestion, you should get your shit together because you are in fact, insane. @taylorswift13,” he wrote on Tuesday.

In response to a recent Twitter spat between Swift and Damon Albarn, in which Albarn implied she does not write her own songs, Mank wrote, “I mean he’s not entirely wrong here. I mean come on now let’s get real.”

Albarn later apologized, saying, “The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting.”

“Wish you all the best. Cya @taylorswift13,” Mank wrote in another Tuesday tweet.

This is not the first time Swift has been targeted by stalkers at her Tribeca home.

In April 2021, a man claiming Swift had been communicating with him via social media was arrested for trespassing and attempting to break into the singer’s building.

In 2018, officers investigating a break-in found a man sleeping in the pop star’s New York City apartment, and in 2019, a man in possession of a crowbar, lock picks, and rubber gloves was arrested outside of Swift’s Rhode Island home.

