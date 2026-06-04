‘LOSER!’ Trump Demands Fox News ‘Get Rid of Sloppy RINO Karl Rove’

President Donald Trump demanded Thursday that Fox News get rid of Karl Rove, shortly after the GOP strategist made an appearance on the network.

During a morning hit on Fox’s America’s Newsroom, Rove talked about what it would take for Democrats “to pull off a significant sweep” in the House.

“Having a Democrat advantage of one [point] ain’t much. A Democrat advantage of four is significantly better. But I’m thinking that they need to have at least five or six minimum lead in the advantage on the ballot if they’re going to take the House with a significant margin,” Rove said.

“And remember, this is a contest between two unfavorables,” Rove continued. “The president’s unfavorability is at 40%. The Democratic Party’s unfavorability is below 37. So who’s…less popular and how’s that going to affect the outcome?”

Rove’s comment about “the president’s unfavorability” appeared to irk Trump, who posted to Truth Social, “FoxNews should get rid of sloppy RINO Karl Rove.”

“He’s called ME and MAGA wrong for 11 years now, and he still doesn’t get it, and he never will, because he suffers from a completely inoperable, and totally dysfunctional, case of Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the president continued. “Put Karl Rove out to pasture, NOW. He is a LOSER, and he always will be! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT”

Rove is part of the Republican “old guard” and is often critical of Trump on matter of both policy and political strategy.

Back in 2019, Rove told National Review editor Rich Lowry that “The Republican Party is going to have to recreate itself after Donald Trump leaves office.” Rove added that the future of the conservative movement will depend on the character of the leader who replaces Trump and his “dark charisma.”

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