Monica Lewinsky and Linda Tripp Stand Off in Latest Impeachment: American Crime Story Teaser

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FX has dropped the latest teaser trailer for Ryan Murphy’s much-anticipated Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The short glimpse into the latest season of the popular crime series gave fans their first footage of Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp — who is shown facing off with Beanie Feldstein’s Monica Lewinsky in a tense exchange.

“The president kissed me,” Lewinsky says, prompting Tripp to ask her to tell her everything regarding the matter.

“The blue dress, it would smart to keep that, uncleaned, in your possession,” Tripp offers at another point in the clip, also asking Lewinsky for information on the relationship such as, “When was the last time you were together?”

The line is a clear nod to the fact that Tripp was secretly recording her conversations with Lewinsky — later providing the audiotapes as evidence that largely led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998.

“I promised him that I would not tell anyone,” a distressed Lewinsky says, later adding, “My life is over.”

In an attempt to counter the media’s original reporting on the scandal, which often villainized Lewinsky, the former White House intern will produce Murphy’s series, which also focuses on the perspectives of Tripp and Paul Jones, played by Annaleigh Ashford.

Clive Owens is set to play President Clinton, while Hillary Clinton will be portrayed by Edie Falco, and Billy Eichner will play The Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge — as he broke the news that Newsweek magazine was sitting on information regarding the president’s relationship with Lewinsky.

Cobie Smulders has also reportedly joined the cast and is set to play Ann Coulter, replacing Betty Gilpin due to scheduling conflicts.

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com