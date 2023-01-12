Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Blasts Star of ‘Dahmer’ for Not Honoring Victims’ Families During Golden Globe Speech

Actor Evan Peters took home a Golden Globe for his portrayal of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix’s Dahmer, but his acceptance speech for the award did not acknowledge victims’ families. And now, one is speaking out about the snub.

According to TMZ, Shirley Hughes, the mother of Dahmer victim Tony Hughes, is blasting the actor for ignoring the tragedy that inspired the hit Netflix series. Her son’s tragic murder was included in the show.

Peters, in his acceptance speech, took time to salute many other people and entities.

“Thank you to the HFPA,” Peters said. “Thank you to Netflix and Mr. Ryan Murphy for letting me be a part of your brilliant vision again. The entire post-production team for showing me how they worked their brilliant magic. I want to thank this incredible cast and crew and directors. It was a colossal team effort. Everyone gave it their all, and I would not be up here without them. I want to thank my family, friends, and loved ones who helped pick me up when I fell and carried me to the finish line,” he added.

“And last, but most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it. Thank you,” Peters concluded.

In response to the actor’s remarks, Shirley Hughes told TMZ, “Evan should have used his acceptance speech to mention the families who are still suffering from Dahmer’s crimes, or to say Hollywood should put an end to telling stories about killers and glorifying them.”

She insisted “nothing good will come from Evan’s award for the Netflix series. She says it just adds to the grief for the families of the people Dahmer killed, replaying the tragedy over and over.”

“There’s a lot of sick people around the world, and people winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going and this makes sick people thrive on the fame,” Hughes said.

“It’s a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money. The victims never saw a cent. We go through these emotions every day,” she concluded.

Hughes has been an outspoken critic of the series since its release last year. The series became so popular that it surpassed 1 billion viewing hours and is ranked among the streaming giant’s most popular shows.

Watch above via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com