Trump’s Knicks Game Excursion Causes Chaos and Infuriates Fans Outside Madison Square Garden
President Donald Trump’s plans to attend Monday night’s NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs have sparked a major security snafu that is infuriating fans entangled in long lines with tipoff less than an hour away.
This year marks the Knicks’ first appearance in the tournament in 27 years, and New Yorkers have been eagerly awaiting the chance to cheer on the hometown team after the Knicks were triumphant in the first two games in San Antonio.
However, when news broke last week that the president wanted to attend as well, it incited a wave of criticism over worries the enhanced security protocols would create a nightmare for fans and locals. Those worries proved to be well-founded when the watch party outside Madison Square Garden, as had been organized for previous games, was cancelled because of the Secret Service’s security perimeter.
The New York Times described the situation as a “Manic Monday” awaiting the city, reporting that the strict security protocols would include closing off blocks around Madison Square Garden “to most pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” limited entry points with “airport-style magnetometers,” a “strict no-bag policy,” and fans told to arrive at least two hours early.
Even two hours early may not have been enough, according to social media posts by incensed New Yorkers from outside Madison Square Garden — a few lucky ones who had made it inside and were able to document how many empty seats remained.
Tipoff is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.
NewsNation White House correspondent Libbey Dean shared a report from the pool reporter about Trump’s arrival.
Wrote Dean:
President Trump has arrived at MSG.
Pool reporter traveling with the President wrote: “The motorcade arrived at MSG at 7:38. Your pool did not spot POTUS. Uneventful ride along FDR Drive though we spotted several Knicks watch parties on apartment balconies and one Near the Brooklyn Bridge. Lots of photos and videos. The pool counted two middle fingers and one thumbs down. One sign side “Nobody wants you here.” Another said “Trump must go,” and two others said “Impeach. Convict. Remove.” Lots and lots of people wearing Knicks jerseys and hats.”
Dean also reported on several Trump administration officials who were spotted in the president’s suite, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Trump’s son-in-law and U.S. Special Envoy for Peace Jared Kushner, and others.
“Hey, if you voted for him [Trump], you can get to the back of the line!” yelled one impatient fan.
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This article has been updated with additional content.
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