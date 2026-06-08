Trump’s Knicks Game Excursion Causes Chaos and Infuriates Fans Outside Madison Square Garden

President Donald Trump’s plans to attend Monday night’s NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs have sparked a major security snafu that is infuriating fans entangled in long lines with tipoff less than an hour away.

This year marks the Knicks’ first appearance in the tournament in 27 years, and New Yorkers have been eagerly awaiting the chance to cheer on the hometown team after the Knicks were triumphant in the first two games in San Antonio.

However, when news broke last week that the president wanted to attend as well, it incited a wave of criticism over worries the enhanced security protocols would create a nightmare for fans and locals. Those worries proved to be well-founded when the watch party outside Madison Square Garden, as had been organized for previous games, was cancelled because of the Secret Service’s security perimeter.

The New York Times described the situation as a “Manic Monday” awaiting the city, reporting that the strict security protocols would include closing off blocks around Madison Square Garden “to most pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” limited entry points with “airport-style magnetometers,” a “strict no-bag policy,” and fans told to arrive at least two hours early.

Even two hours early may not have been enough, according to social media posts by incensed New Yorkers from outside Madison Square Garden — a few lucky ones who had made it inside and were able to document how many empty seats remained.

Tipoff is scheduled at 8:30 pm ET.

NewsNation White House correspondent Libbey Dean shared a report from the pool reporter about Trump’s arrival.

President Trump has arrived at MSG. Pool reporter traveling with the President wrote: “The motorcade arrived at MSG at 7:38. Your pool did not spot POTUS. ⁰⁰Uneventful ride along FDR Drive though we spotted several Knicks watch parties on apartment balconies and one ⁰Near the… — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) June 8, 2026

Wrote Dean:

President Trump has arrived at MSG. Pool reporter traveling with the President wrote: “The motorcade arrived at MSG at 7:38. Your pool did not spot POTUS. Uneventful ride along FDR Drive though we spotted several Knicks watch parties on apartment balconies and one Near the Brooklyn Bridge. Lots of photos and videos. The pool counted two middle fingers and one thumbs down. One sign side “Nobody wants you here.” Another said “Trump must go,” and two others said “Impeach. Convict. Remove.” Lots and lots of people wearing Knicks jerseys and hats.”

Dean also reported on several Trump administration officials who were spotted in the president’s suite, including Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Trump’s son-in-law and U.S. Special Envoy for Peace Jared Kushner, and others.

Spotted so far in President Trump's suite at MSG:

Sec. Sean Duffy

Sec. Doug Burgum

Administrator Lee Zeldin

Deputy COS Dan Scavino

Jared Kushner

Envoy Steve Witkoff

Walt Nauta

Boris Epshteyn

Natalie Harp — Libbey Dean (@LibbeyDean_) June 9, 2026

“Hey, if you voted for him [Trump], you can get to the back of the line!” yelled one impatient fan.

Knicks fans about had it with the bullshit waiting to get in for Game 3 at MSG….telling Trump voters to go to the back of the line 🤣🎯 Via @newyorkers_x(IG) pic.twitter.com/KSgKBEoUpE — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 8, 2026

A selection of additional posts is below.

Can confirm the security is crazy here at Madison Square Garden ahead of Game 3 between the #Spurs and Knicks. Secret Service is handling entry for fans and media. My iPad died, and they made me plug it in to prove it turned on. Opened my Airpods cases and even flipped through… pic.twitter.com/udCzVbaS1f — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) June 8, 2026

They’re setting up a thick plate of glass at MSG suite 47 where Donald Trump will be sitting for Knicks Spurs game 3 pic.twitter.com/nWw5mdg0w8 — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) June 9, 2026

Line to get into MSG perimeter (w/tickets) at 33rd and 6th already stretches to 30th St. Rumor is they aren't letting anyone in until 630. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 8, 2026

POV you paid $10,000 for a Knicks ticket but can’t get into MSG pic.twitter.com/zeJd9KKPRX — Christopher Robbins (@ChristRobbins) June 8, 2026

One of the lines for ticketholders to enter MSG pic.twitter.com/H5boxRmNcl — Christopher Robbins (@ChristRobbins) June 8, 2026

Starts all the way down at 30th and 6th. Most points are pat downs by NYPD pic.twitter.com/yOX2roihuI — Loveless (@LovelessEnt) June 8, 2026

One hour and 30 minutes before tip, about 10% of Madison Square Garden crowd appears to be in their seats. pic.twitter.com/IN7buTduVT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 8, 2026

These people have been waiting an hour to get into Madison Square Garden. Here is a first person account: “They routed everyone down to 34th and 8th. Police barracade. Through metal detectors to a point about 200 feet from MSG. Then they came and apologized and said… pic.twitter.com/7Ol3m1gWX2 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 8, 2026

President Donald Trump arrives at Madison Square Garden for Game Three of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in New York City pic.twitter.com/o2cm2OtI43 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 8, 2026

NYC giving Trump a warm welcome as his motorcade goes by 8th Avenue to MSG….love to hear it! pic.twitter.com/KZOIZL5xhw — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 9, 2026

New Yorkers cheer and boo as President Donald Trump arrives to Madison Square Garden This is historic. (via @EricLDaugh) pic.twitter.com/7zJYhEegsQ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 9, 2026

Trump arrives at MSG for Knicks Game 3. Boos from inside the bar NYPD forced me into. It’s basically empty despite Tisch saying people would be able to get to businesses. “They fucking lied, nobody is getting in,” one owner tells me. pic.twitter.com/ThA3MgxFyb — Jack Grieve (@jackeryg) June 8, 2026

This article has been updated with additional content.

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