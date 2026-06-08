‘I Would Vote for a Doorknob Over Susan Collins’: Maine Voters Dismiss Controversies Surrounding GOP Senator’s Challenger

U.S. Marine veteran and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing a wave of bad press, but that will not deter some voters from backing him against Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

Platner, who said he did not know that a Totenkopf tattoo he got in the military was used in Nazi iconography, became the presumptive nominee after Gov. Janet Mills suspended her campaign in April amid bad poll numbers. Platner’s campaign has also been roiled by reports of his distasteful comments about U.S. soldiers and his exchange of sexually explicit texts with multiple women despite being married. Last week, The New York Times reported that Lyndsey Fifield, who dated Platner, accused him of having physically “hurt” her, though she said Platner never struck her.

Platner denied the allegation and his campaign responded by noting, “This is a lifelong G.O.P. operative who’s dedicated her career to electing Republicans.”

On Monday, CNN’s Arlette Saenz spoke with women voters in Maine, where she noted that in 2020, women comprised 59% of the electorate in 2020, when Collins last faced reelection. Saenz pointed to a poll showing Platner leading Collins by 20 points among women, though that survey was conducted before the latest allegations.

“We’re definitely voting for him,” Maine voter Jan Anderson told Saenz. “Honestly, I would vote for a doorknob over Susan Collins.”

Another voter echoed that sentiment.

“He’s not a perfect guy,” Cheryl Cameron told CNN. “I agree with his politics. And if his wife can deal with it, who am I to argue?”

“The problems that are facing Maine and this country are too serious for us to focus on this purity politics stuff,” a voter named Susan Gorman said.

Another Mainer, however, said she will vote for Collins.

“The more and more, and the closer and closer we get to tomorrow, the less and less comfortable I’ve been,” said Renee Barthelman. “I’m not happy with everything Collins does. I’m not happy the way she votes in Congress lots of times. So, she isn’t my first choice. But of the two, I would rather see her there.”

Watch above via CNN.

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