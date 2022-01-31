The New York Times has purchased Wordle, the word game that has taken the world by storm since October thanks in large part to its users’ urge to compulsively share their results on social media.

The Times announced the purchase on Monday, and will add Wordle to its suite of games and puzzles such as Spelling Bee, Letter Box, and of course, The Crossword. According to the Times, Wordle is played by millions of people each day, after having just 90 users on Nov. 1. The news outlet said it bought the game for an amount “in the low seven figures.”

Each Wordle gives users six attempts to guess a five-letter mystery word. A letter that appears on a yellow tile indicates the letter is in the word, but not in that location. Meanwhile, a green-tiled letter means that the letter is in the correct spot.

“The Times remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world,” the company said in a statement. “New York Times Games are a key part of that strategy.”

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer based in Brooklyn. He took to Twitter on Monday in response to the Times announcing the sale.

“Since launching Wordle, I’ve been in awe of the response from everyone that has played. The game has gotten bigger than I ever imagined,” he said. “It has been incredible to watch a game bring so much joy to so many, and I feel so grateful for the personal stories some of you have shared with me – from Wordle uniting distant family members, to provoking friendly rivalries, to supporting medical recoveries.”

Wardle went on to say that the game will still be free when it moves to the Times website.

“I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved,” he added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com