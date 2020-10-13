Nick Cannon got into a heated debate about Columbus Day with white nationalist Richard Spencer on the latest episode of his podcast.

Spencer, a prominent white supremacist and anti-Semitic conspiracy theorist, is crediting with coining the term “alt-right.” In 2017, Spencer attended the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which a counter-protester named Heather Heyer was murdered. Spencer was caught on audio allegedly spewing racist and anti-Semitic slurs during a meeting that took place the day after the event.

On the latest episode of Cannon’s Class, Spencer defended the celebration of Columbus Day when Cannon tried to its condemn its existence. “I still don’t understand why there’s a holiday,” said Cannon, who went on to denounce the controversial figure credited with discovering America, despite enslaving natives and committing atrocities while doing so.

“Because he’s amazing,” answered Spencer.

A very intense and intriguing debate with the controversial @RichardBSpencer about today’s holiday. Why does Christopher Columbus have a holiday again??? @cannonsclasstv #RichardSpencer #CannonsClass https://t.co/qKMCwv7SgF — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) October 13, 2020

Cannon shot back, “Christopher Columbus is a bedtime story,” to which the white nationalist responded, “Well, so is the Haitian revolution. They were killing women and children.”

Cannon defended the Haitian revolution by saying the Africans involved “were killing people because they were enslaved,” adding, “You were treating them like property and animals so you know what, ‘Fuck this, I can’t take it no more, I’m killing all y’all motherfuckers.’ I understand that!”

“I understand that sentiment as well even if I don’t endorse it,” said Spencer.

Cannon continued, “But Christopher Columbus, nobody was fucking with him. He came and started fucking with people. People were enjoying themselves and he brought famine, disease and just raped and pillaged everything.”

“But at some level, you have to own the blood and the guts,” Spencer said, going back to the Haitian revolution.

“So why would you guys want to protect statues of losers who were clearly on the wrong side of history?” asked Cannon.

Spencer answered, “Because they were great,” to which Cannon countered, “Great losers!”

As we reported, ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon in July and canceled his hit variety show Wild ‘n Out after the TV personality peddled anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on an episode of his podcast. Cannon later apologized for his remarks, taking responsibility for his comments and promising to educate himself further.

