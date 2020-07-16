Nick Cannon will continue to host Fox’s The Masked Singer despite his anti-Semitic remarks, as the network has decided to support him following a lengthy apology issued Wednesday night.

Cannon took to Twitter to issue an apology for pushing anti-Semitic conspiracies during a June 30 episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class, writing, “First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.”

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Fox has decided to stand by their host in light of the apology, noting that they have initiated a dialogue with Cannon following his comments.

“He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe,” Fox said in a statement on Wednesday. “Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

ViacomCBS had previously decided to cut ties with him following his anti-Semitic comments, citing his refusal to apologize at the time. Cannon later demanded full rights to his improv show Wild ’N Out in a post to Facebook shared before his apology.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]