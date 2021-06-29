Nikki Bella has issued an apology for comments she made years ago about late wrestling legend Joanie “Chyna” Laurer looking like a “man.”

A resurfaced clip from a 2013 episode of Fashion Police made the rounds on Twitter over the weekend. It shows Bella mocking Chyna’s appearance by saying, “We don’t know if it’s a man or a woman,” while holding a photo of the late WWE star, who died of an overdose in 2016.

Yeah this is messed up…Poor Chyna. pic.twitter.com/7QP1oqpMnq — Vin (@TheVindictive) June 27, 2021

The official Twitter account for Chyna, which is run by the late wrestler’s estate, called Bella’s comment “disrespectful.”

The controversy prompted the Total Bellas star, who wrestled alongside her twin sister Brie Bella until 2019, to share a public apology on Twitter.

“I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on Fashion Police,” she wrote. “I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others. I wish I could take it back.”

Bella continued, “Please learn from me, it’s not worth hurting someone’s feelings for a meaningless laugh. Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!”

Chyna’s Twitter account later reposted the apology, adding that Bella also apologized in private.

“Nikki has [apologized] on her page and in private. It was sincere. Please stop attacking her,” the tweet read. “Her apology has been passed on to the family also. She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness.”

Nikki has apologised on her page and in private. It was sincere. Please stop attacking her. Her apology has been passed on to the family also. She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness 🙏💜 https://t.co/TqKh2Vj3N6 — Chyna (@ChynaJoanLaurer) June 28, 2021

