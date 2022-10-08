‘Not Beautiful Enough?’ Cannes Winning Film Giving Out ‘Free’ Botox With Ticket Purchase

If you decide to drop some dollars on a ticket to see the Cannes Film Festival favorite Triangle of Sadness, you could get free botox.

Ruben Östlund’s film, which won the Palm d’Or at Cannes, is offering some unique promotional swag with ticket purchases, including vomit bags, golden grenades, and the previously mentioned botox, IndieWire reported.

The distributor behind Triangle of Sadness, Neon, tweeted about the latest promotion, asking potential ticket buyers if they are “beautiful enough.”

“Not beautiful enough? Botox your Triangle of Sadness away,” the company tweeted this week. “[One] free unit of Botox at Center Aesthetic for every TRIANGLE OF SADNESS ticket stub. Min. spend of $300 is required for every unit redeemed. Until supplies last.”

The movie is currently playing in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco and was put into limited release on October 7.

Triangle of Sadness centers on a luxury cruise ship for the rich and the famous that sinks, leaving its passengers, including a model (Harris Dickinson), his girlfriend (Charlbi Dean), and the ship’s captain (Woody Harrelson).

Östlund, who previous credits include pictures like 2017’s The Square and 2011’s Play, has described the film as a dark satire of the fashion world and class. After its premiere at Cannes in May, the movie received an eight minute standing ovation from the audience, Variety reported.

“I wanted to investigate at first in the fashion world, which has super strong hierarchies, and then go to the luxury world, which has maybe even more absurd hierarchies,” the filmmaker told Vox.

