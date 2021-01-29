Call Me By Your Name Director, Timothée Chalamet to Make Cannibal Love Story (Armie Hammer Will Not be Involved)

Timothée Chalamet and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino are reportedly reuniting to make cannibal love story Bones & All — and no, Armie Hammer will not be involved.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Guadagnino and his team are hoping for an April or May start date for the project, which is based on the young-adult novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

Taylor Russell, who broke out in 2019’s Waves, will reportedly star in the film alongside Chalamet, and Dave Kajganich, who worked with Guadagnino on 2015 film A Bigger Splash, wrote the screenplay.

The story follows Maren Yearly who is on “a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.”

News of the upcoming film comes after Chalamet’s Call Me By Your Name co-star Hammer made headlines this month for several shocking accusations made against him.

Instagram user House of Effie leaked explicit messages claiming to come from Hammer, which detail violent kinks, rape fantasies, and most notably, cannibalistic tendencies.

“I am 100% a cannibal,” read one alleged message. “I want to eat you … I’ve cut the heart out of a living animal before and eaten it still warm.”

Are the rumors circulating around Hammer’s sexual preferences, his connection to both Guadagnino and Chalamet, and the the eerily familiar plot of their upcoming fill just a coincidence?

That’s unclear, yet Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers had some thoughts on the matter.

“No. Words.” she wrote under a post describing the film as a “cannibal love story movie,” breaking her silence on the entire scandal.

