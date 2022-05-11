Patti LuPone Berates Audience Member For Not Wearing Mask Properly: ‘If You Don’t Want to Follow the Rule – Get the F*ck Out!’

Broadway star Patti LuPone went after an audience member during a post show Q&A, after the person was seen not properly wearing their mask.

The video circulated on Twitter, Tuesday night after a performance of the musical “Company.” The cast, including LuPone took the stage after the show to answer audience questions.

The video begins with LuPone pointing out an audience member whose mask was not covering her nose. LuPone can be heard saying, “Put your mask over your nose. That’s why you’re in the theatre. That is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the fuck out!”

The audience cheered and applauded the exchange.

LuPone continues, “Who do you think you are that you do not respect the people sitting around you?”

The audience member who was at the receiving end of LuPone’s rant says, off-screen, “I pay your salary!”

“You pay my salary? Bullshit. Chris Harper pays my salary!” LuPone responded, referencing the name of the show’s producer.

“Who do you think you are?!” LuPone yelled again.

“I’m a patron. A person!” the audience member can be heard saying.

“Just put your mask over your nose!” LuPone yelled again before the moderator of the event jumped in to change the direction of the conversation.

Listen above via Twitter @addisonclover.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com