UK’s Ban on Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur Triggers Massive Online Meltdown From Left AND Right

The U.K. government’s decision to block left-wing U.S. commentators Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur from entering the country sparked an immediate online brawl Monday, with pundits on both sides of the political aisle clashing over the ban.

British authorities revoked travel authorizations of Piker and Uygur ahead of planned appearances at SXSW London, citing concerns that their presence may not be “conducive to the public good.”

The decision reportedly stemmed in part from concerns about rhetoric relating to Israel.

Uygur, founder of The Young Turks, said he had been barred from attending events in London and Oxford because of his criticism of Israel. Piker later revealed during a livestream that his own permission to enter the U.K. had also been revoked.

The Home Office later confirmed both men’s electronic travel authorizations had been canceled after an assessment that their presence could pose a risk to U.K. society.

The move immediately sparked debate among journalists, broadcasters, and political commentators on both sides of the Atlantic.

Supporters of the pair argued the ban represented an alarming restriction on political speech, with several prominent media figures questioning whether governments should deny entry to commentators over controversial views.

Some pro-Israel commentators, however, argued the government was right to act, citing previous statements by Piker and Uygur that critics have described as antisemitic or extremist.

MS NOW contributor and Financial Times columnist Ed Luce outright rejected the move:

Britain shouldn't be banning visitors because of their views, however obnoxious. Really bad signal. — Edward Luce (@EdwardGLuce) May 31, 2026

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams noted that despite his clashes with Uygur, the idea of barring him from the country was “ridiculous”:

I was skeptical that this was true, but it is. https://t.co/NejKHlzyDg I disagree with him on a lot of things (and last time he emailed me I told him to F off) but this is ridiculous. We can disagree without this. https://t.co/zu6LfsDXvX — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 1, 2026

Piers Morgan and Outkick’s Clay Travis likewise slammed the U.K. government’s decision:

This is absurd. I don’t agree with these guys politics, but free speech is collapsing in England. No American citizen should be barred from entering England based on their political opinions. https://t.co/Jr2cQ2NQGx — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 1, 2026

Others joined in:

This is absolutely insane https://t.co/ptoWRnVRew — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) May 31, 2026

I was meant to be on Piers Morgan debating Cenk Uygur this Monday in London. We just got word Cenk has been banned from the UK. This ban is completely unfounded and must be reversed. Free speech must always be protected and allowed. Shame on Keir Starmer. — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) May 31, 2026

Some conservatives, meanwhile, defended the action, including Fox News host Mark Levin and Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles:

Nobody gives a sh*t, bigot. Deport https://t.co/nvxqPPP7Vh — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 1, 2026

I was already looking forward to debating at the Oxford Union this week, but now I’m positively delighted. https://t.co/4LYecG6bwJ — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 1, 2026

(•_•)

<) )╯banning Hasan Piker

/ (•_•)

( (> from the UK is

/ (•_•)

<) )╯a good start

/ — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 1, 2026

MAGA influencers Laura Loomer and Tim Pool also jumped in, appearing to delight:

Doubt that’s why you’ve been banned… It’s probably more to do with your open support for people who express support for Sharia Law. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 1, 2026

Which country should ban Hasan Piker Next? — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 1, 2026

The split was not confined to U.S. politics. British journalists, broadcasters, and political commentators also lined up on opposing sides of the dispute.

The News Agents podcaster Lewis Goodall, ex-LBC Radio host Sangita Myska, and conservative Dan Wootton raged against the move:

This is counter-productive, authoritarian and chilling. The British state should not be in the business of banning commentators and journalists from entering the country, without compelling reason. Finding their views objectionable is nowhere near enough. https://t.co/GqUMVB5bqj — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 1, 2026

1. The U.K. Government should reverse its ban on Cenk Uygur from speaking at Oxford. I’ve followed Cenk for sometime. He is an influential American critic of Israel’s war on Gaza. He’s also a strong voice calling out antisemitism. To try to paint @cenkuygur as an extremist is… https://t.co/8wzzW1jrrr — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) June 1, 2026

It’s disgusting that Hasan Piker & Cenk Uygur have been banned from the United Kingdom.

But this is on all the leftists like Piers Morgan who are up in arms now but said nothing when Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Don Keith & Ezra Levant were blocked when attending Unite the Kingdom… — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) June 1, 2026

Figures like Ex-Guardian commentator Paul Mason cheered the decision while challenging former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s protests:

Nope. We're becoming a #MilitantDemocracy – no reason to let foreign cognitive warfare effects take place here free of charge. Expressing support for designated terrorist groups is not on, is it Jeremy? https://t.co/4IjMUVIzjw pic.twitter.com/2ip8gKqKyR — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) June 1, 2026

U.K. officials said individuals whose authorisations are revoked may still apply for a visa, which would allow a fuller review of their circumstances.

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