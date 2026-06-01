UK’s Ban on Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur Triggers Massive Online Meltdown From Left AND Right
The U.K. government’s decision to block left-wing U.S. commentators Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur from entering the country sparked an immediate online brawl Monday, with pundits on both sides of the political aisle clashing over the ban.
British authorities revoked travel authorizations of Piker and Uygur ahead of planned appearances at SXSW London, citing concerns that their presence may not be “conducive to the public good.”
The decision reportedly stemmed in part from concerns about rhetoric relating to Israel.
Uygur, founder of The Young Turks, said he had been barred from attending events in London and Oxford because of his criticism of Israel. Piker later revealed during a livestream that his own permission to enter the U.K. had also been revoked.
The Home Office later confirmed both men’s electronic travel authorizations had been canceled after an assessment that their presence could pose a risk to U.K. society.
The move immediately sparked debate among journalists, broadcasters, and political commentators on both sides of the Atlantic.
Supporters of the pair argued the ban represented an alarming restriction on political speech, with several prominent media figures questioning whether governments should deny entry to commentators over controversial views.
Some pro-Israel commentators, however, argued the government was right to act, citing previous statements by Piker and Uygur that critics have described as antisemitic or extremist.
MS NOW contributor and Financial Times columnist Ed Luce outright rejected the move:
Mediaite founder Dan Abrams noted that despite his clashes with Uygur, the idea of barring him from the country was “ridiculous”:
Piers Morgan and Outkick’s Clay Travis likewise slammed the U.K. government’s decision:
Others joined in:
Some conservatives, meanwhile, defended the action, including Fox News host Mark Levin and Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles:
MAGA influencers Laura Loomer and Tim Pool also jumped in, appearing to delight:
The split was not confined to U.S. politics. British journalists, broadcasters, and political commentators also lined up on opposing sides of the dispute.
The News Agents podcaster Lewis Goodall, ex-LBC Radio host Sangita Myska, and conservative Dan Wootton raged against the move:
Figures like Ex-Guardian commentator Paul Mason cheered the decision while challenging former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s protests:
U.K. officials said individuals whose authorisations are revoked may still apply for a visa, which would allow a fuller review of their circumstances.
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