Piers Morgan Confronts Andrew Tate Over His Refusal to Apologize For Misogynistic Content: ‘This Isn’t That Hard, Andrew!’

Piers Morgan and Andrew Tate went head to head over the meaning of misogyny during a recent interview.

Tate, a professional kickboxer, made waves on the internet this summer with videos discussing the relationship between men and women — particularly a woman’s role in society. The videos divided the internet between those who considered Tate a guru and others who viewed his statements as misogynistic.

Back in August, social media platforms moved to ban Tate from using their sites after more content went viral.

On the Tuesday night episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Tate spoke about his previous statements and thoughts on being banned from social media.

Morgan asked Tate if he would apologize for past statements or if he realized the impact his words could have on society. Morgan specifically highlighted comments Tate had made about younger women in a July interview for the Full Send Podcast.

“Do you think that 18, 19-year-old woman are more attractive than 25-year-old women?” Morgan asked.

“I think there’s attractive people. That’s a loaded question,” Tate replied.

“For the benefit of viewers who don’t know why I’m asking — You said this, ‘In general, this is also one of the reasons men find youth attractive. You wanna blow up the internet? I’ll blow up the internet right effing now. The reason 18 and 19-year-olds are more attractive than 25-year-olds is because they’ve been through less dick,'” Piers read.

He continued, “‘People say, Oh, you can’t say that, but yes, I can. A 19-year-old is more attractive than 26-year-old woman. And I’ll tell you why. Because that 26-year-old has talked to more guys, been to the club more times being effed and dumped more times, more arguments, more mess, more for me to clean up.’ That is misogyny.”

Tate pushed back asking why it would be considered misogynistic.

“Because you are encouraging a mindset about 25-year-old women that makes them sound out to be infinitely less desirable than 18, 19-year-olds. And having effectively been having too much sex to be taken in a more respectful way,” Morgan said.

“That’s not misogyny, because it’s not anti-women. I’m saying that an 18 or a 19-year-old woman would be more desirable,” Tate clarified.

As the argument continued, Tate said if anything the comments could be taken as ageist but not misogynistic.

“But you just accepted it was misogyny,” Morgan said.

“No, I didn’t. You said it was misogyny. I’m telling you no, it’s not,” Tate pushed back.

Morgan asked Tate if a 25-year-old woman was watching the program and heard the comments, would he apologize to them?

“I will say that I am sorry that that offends you,” Tate said. “However, there’s a large contingent of the world that believe that, and I was mediating for a conversation.”

“Parts of the world that believed that about 26-year-old women are parts of the world where women are not allowed out on their own,” Morgan pushed back.

“That has nothing to do with me,” Tate would later reply, before adding that he doesn’t live in a country where that happens.

The pair continued to talk over each other until Morgan said, “This isn’t that hard, Andrew.”

Later in the conversation, Morgan brought up the story of a 14-year-old girl who committed suicide from depression stemming from online content. Morgan used the story to showcase to Tate how content could bring harm to impressionable minds.

Both Morgan and Tate clarified that the young girl’s death had no relation to Tate’s content.

“With power comes responsibility. I still believe the things I say. I do not wanna be a negative force for the world. I also understand that I am a man who’s lived a very difficult, nuanced life, and I am capable of making nuanced points that may be misunderstood by teenagers. However, that can be said about anybody and everything,” Tate said.

“Every opinion online can be misunderstood by children. Trying to protect children from the internet is a very interesting subject in and of itself because I would argue that 80% of the content on the internet is — can be negative or detrimental to a young mind that doesn’t understand the world,” he concluded.

