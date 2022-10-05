Karine Jean-Pierre Claims OPEC ‘Aligning With Russia’ With Oil Production Cut

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters it’s “clear” OPEC is aligned with Russia now that the international collective of oil producers announced plans for a major production cut.

Jean-Pierre held a gaggle with reporters on Wednesday as Air Force One flew to Fort Myers to assess the devastation from Hurricane Ian. During the flight, reporters brought up OPEC’s announcement of a 2 million barrel per day cut in oil production. This is likely to drive gas prices up despite President Joe Biden’s attempts to pressure oil companies and meetings with Saudi officials in attempts to lower the costs.

The subject came up to Jean-Pierre as reporters asked her “does the U.S. view the Saudis as a trustworthy partner? And two, would a production cut in oil help Putin because it would raise prices, possibly.” The press secretary answered by referring to a statement National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Brian Deese sent out, calling it a “shortsighted decision” and explaining how the Biden administration will counteract OPEC’s move.

Just in: Sullivan and Deese on OPEC cuts—"The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas…the Biden Administration will also consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC's control over energy prices." pic.twitter.com/dENiTGbxW6 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 5, 2022

As Jean-Pierre ran through the top points of the statement, she eventually returned to the second question of whether OPEC’s decision will be beneficial for Russia.

“Look it’s clear that OPEC+ is aligning with Russia with today’s announcement,” said Jean-Pierre. “As I just laid out, we’re dealing with a time where the global economy is responding to Putin’s war, and so by making this decision, it is going to have an effect on low and middle income countries. So that’s where we are today.”

Listen above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com