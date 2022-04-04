Pink Goes OFF on ‘Biggest Sellout in F*cking History’ Rolling Stone for Grammy Coverage: You’ve ‘Been Irrelevant Since 1990’

Pink went after Rolling Stone for a recent post on what the publication called the 25 greatest Grammy performances of all time, calling them the “biggest sellout in f*cking history.”

The star blasted the publication in the comment section of a recent Instagram post, which linked to an article highlighting Grammy performances by Taylor Swift, Prince, Beyonce, and others. Pink’s iconic 2010 Grammy performance was not included.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

“Bahahahaha you guys have been irrelevant since 1990,” the singer wrote in a now-deleted comment.

Pink spilling some major facts about Rolling Stone. Hats off girl 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w4FHrxDdTE — L (@AlisonSwiftie94) April 3, 2022

“This is the magazine that used to feature people like John Lennon and Muddy Waters. Hunter S. Thompson wrote political pieces- they put Tina Turner on their cover. Then they sold out and all credibility went to shit when ‘style over substance’ and ‘revenue over authenticity’ went into play.”

Pink went on to hit at the publication for focusing on reality TV stars as opposed to artists and musicians, writing that Rolling Stone went down hill when “Snooki became acceptable coverage” — referring to Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

“Give me a fucking break. Do your homework. You don’t have to like me or my music or anything about me- and believe me I could give a shit but this is the biggest sellout in fucking history when it comes to a publication we all once trusted,” she wrote. “Fuck rolling stone. And I’ve felt that way for decades as so many of my favorite artists and my peers have.”

Ensuring that readers she was not merely upset about getting excluded from the top Grammy performance list, Pink added, “This isn’t just about their horrendous opinion of ‘rating Grammy performances’. It’s decades of wasting Trees and people’s time.”

