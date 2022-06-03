Quentin Tarantino Will Launch First Podcast Next Month, Breaking Down His Favorite Films ‘From the Golden Age of VHS!’

Oscar-winning Director Quentin Tarantino will be launching his first podcast next month alongside longtime friend, screenwriter Roger Avary.

Tarantino and Avary met over 30 years ago when they worked together at the popular movie rental store Video Archives in Manhattan Beach, California. Their time there launched a long running creative partnership in which the pair collaborated on popular movies like Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs.

Their new show, The Video Archives Podcast, will largely be focused on their time working at the video rental store and the movies they rented out to customers.

Tarantino and Avary will breakdown their favorite movies and discover new ones, while providing expert commentary and pivotal insight behind the filming.

Stitcher will produce The Video Archives Podcast in partnership with SiriusXM.

“We never imagined that 30 years after we worked together behind the counter at Video Archives, we would be together again doing the exact same thing we did back then: talking passionately about movies on VHS,” Tarantino and Avary said in a joint statement.

“Watching movies was what originally brought us together and made us friends, and it’s our love of movies that still brings us together today. So we surrounded ourselves with the original Video Archives collection, where we both worked before we became celebrated filmmakers, and time-traveled ourselves back to the golden age of VHS!”

