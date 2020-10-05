Regal Cinemas to Suspend Operations in US, UK After Tenet Bombs, James Bond Delayed Until April

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest cinema chain in the United States, is suspending all of its locations nationwide in addition to 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse theaters in the United Kingdom.

The decision comes following the announcement that the release of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been pushed back again to April 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Theaters have been counting No Time to Die the film to push sinking sales, which Cineworld is in desperate need of, as they reported a loss of $1.6 billion in the first half of 2020.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support a safe and sustainable reopening in the U.S.– from putting in place robust health and safety measures at our theatres to joining our industry in making a collective commitment to the CinemaSafe protocols to reaching out to state and local officials to educate them on these initiatives,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. “We are especially grateful for and proud of the hard work our employees put in to adapt our theaters to the new protocols and cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was.”

The suspension will take place starting October 8 and will last indefinitely, depending on release schedules set by the studios.

“Despite our work, positive feedback from our customers and the fact that there has been no evidence to date linking any COVID cases with cinemas, we have not been given a route to reopen in New York, although other indoor activities – like indoor dining, bowling and casinos were already allowed,” Greidinger added. “The prolonged closures have had a detrimental impact on the release slate for the rest of the year, and, in turn, our ability to supply our customers with the lineup of blockbusters they’ve come to expect from us. As such, it is simply impossible to continue operations in our primary markets.”

