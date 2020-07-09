Rudy Giuliani called the NYPD on Tuesday after actor and notorious prankster Sascha Baron Cohen tried to mock interview him wearing a pink bikini, Page Six reported.

New York’s former mayor and adviser to President Donald Trump was in a room at the Mark Hotel in Manhattan for what he thought was a legitimate interview on the administration’s coronavirus response. The conversation began with a woman asking Giuliani questions before someone, later identified as Cohen, ran in wearing a pink bikini.

“This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” Giuliani told Page Six. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

Giuliani called the cops, who arrived at the scene, but no crime was determined to have been committed and no arrests were made. Cohen is thought to be filming another season of Who is America?, a show where the actor creates alter egos to engage with, prank, and expose political pundits and public figures.

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away,” Giuliani said, admitting he did not immediately recognize the actor.

“I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

