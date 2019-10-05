Saturday Night Live returned for its second episode of the season this week, depicting Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s allies trying to find a response to the impeachment inquiry.

The cold open featured a cameo appearance from Matthew Broderick as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo–calling back to his famous role of Ferris Bueller with a cut-away gag of Adam Schiff calling out “Pompeo. Pompeo. Pompeo.”

“Listen, I’ve been asking around and I think that this whole impeachment thing could be really bad,” Broderick said.

“Who told you that?” Pence asked.

“Like … America,” Pompeo responded.

He later on runs into the President of Finland and says he’ll walk him out – Pompeo implying he’ll flee the country.

“You’re coming back, right, Mike? Because if things go bad for Trump, then I’m president,” Pence said.

“Oh, yeah, yeah, that’s great, that’s going to work out just great. I can’t wait for that to happen. And hey, impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around, you might miss it,” Broderick-as-Pompeo responded.

The sketch also featured a snake puppet playing the role of Stephen Miller and Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani wearing Joker make-up.

“I think we should stop texting about the crimes and maybe tell the crimes over the phone so that the crimes don’t leave little crime footprints,” she read earlier in the sketch, arguing the texts between diplomats exonerated the president.

The episode was hosted by Emmy-winning actress and creator of the acclaimed series Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The musical guest was pop star Taylor Swift.

Last week, the cold open brought back Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump. The sketch showed him calling many of his supporters and allies for support amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

His absence was excused this week by Pence saying “he’s meeting with an alligator breeder about filling a moat at the border.”

Watch above, via NBC.

