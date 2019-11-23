Saturday Night Live returned for a new episode this week, bringing back Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump doing a helicopter press conference about Amb. Gordon Sondland.

“I told him no quid pro quo at least once. Any quid after that is on them. That’s how it works. Like when you meet a girl and say if you’re a cop, you have to tell me. Besides, I don’t know this Ambassador Sondland guy. That’s fake news,” cueing an appearance from host Will Ferrell playing Sondland.

“Keep the quid pro quo on the low-low, got it,” Ferrell said, then telling reporters in the sketch “I want to go on the record and say you guys need to lay off my boy. Everybody loves his ass.”

“Ukraine, Russia — They’ll do anything for this man. I know. I asked,” he said.

Last week’s cold open saw the impeachment inquiry made up as an awkwardly overwrought soap opera, featuring a cameo from actor Jon Hamm as Amb. Bill Taylor alongside Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani.

This was the 45th season’s seventh episode, withFerrell hosting and pop artist King Princess as the musical guest.

The variety program will off next week for the Thanksgiving weekend, but will return on Dec. 7 with Jennifer Lopez hosting and rapper DaBaby performing.

