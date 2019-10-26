Saturday Night Live returned to the airwaves after a one-week hiatus, also bringing back Alec Baldwin’s President Donald Trump at a rally in “Albacore” New Mexico.

The mock Trump rally featured Trump bringing up his supporters, like a woman with a “Keem Amarica Greab Agrain” shirt, saying “this was taken verbatim from one of your tweets, therefore it’s correct” and an ISIS fighter played by Pete Davidson, who promised to “make ISIS great again.”

The rally also featured Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham, who showed up at the rally to read off a melodramatic monologue and a cameo from Darrell Hammond as Bill Clinton and Fred Armisen as President Erdogan of Turkey.

“We’re still working on getting that dirt on Biden,” he told Baldwin’s Trump.

The episode was hosted by Chance the Rapper, who also pulled double-duty as the musical guest. The episode was aired live coast-to-coast, airing 11:30PM ET and at 8:30PM PT.

A previous episode’s cold open about the Trump administration lacked Baldwin, where his absence was excused by Mike Pence as played by Beck Bennett saying “he’s meeting with an alligator breeder about filling a moat at the border.”

