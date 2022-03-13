Saturday Night Live Cold Open Parodies TikTok Stars in a Biden National Security Briefing on Ukraine

Saturday Night Live opened with a group of TikTok stars consulting with President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on how the administration should handle Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This week as the war in Ukraine intensified, access to Facebook and Instagram in the country were shut off, leaving only one source of information: TikTok,” a narrator said. “So on Thursday, the White House responded by holding a national security briefing with some of the nation’s top TikTok creators.”

Biden, portrayed by James Austin Johnson, began by thanking the group of six guests for “answering your nation’s call during a time of need.”

He later added, “I also want to thank my press secretary, Jen Psaki, for having the vision to set this up.”

“I suggested it as a joke and then it actually happened,” Kate McKinnon‘s Psaki replied.

The show took a couple cracks at Biden being unfamiliar with technology, before the pair turned their attention to the TikTok stars’ thoughts on Ukraine.

First off was a parody of AnnaLynne McCord who, in real life, released a video of her imagining herself as Vladimir Putin‘s mother.

“Oh no, it’s that girl,” Psaki commented.

Others included Jason Derulo and a 12-year-old makeup artist who asked about Hunter Biden‘s laptop.

“You know you don’t expect the animal makeup girl to be alt-right,” Biden said.

One roofer, Charles D’Amelio, soon left after realizing he had been mistaken for popular TikTok creator Charli D’Amerlio.

The series ended with a late appearance/parody of Kazuhisa Uekusa, who yes, has in real life performed tricks with a toilet plunger — including apparently making music.

