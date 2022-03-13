Trump Brutally Mocks Nancy Mace for Message Outside Trump Tower: ‘Untruthful Just Like Everything Else She Does’

Former President Donald Trump took a jab a Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) over her video outside of Trump Tower in New York.

After Trump endorsed Mace’s primary challenger, the South Carolina congresswoman posted a video praising Trump’s policies and underscoring that she was one of his earlier supporters in 2015.

During a rally Saturday in Florence, SC, Trump brought up the “commercial insinuating I was endorsing her.”

“She’s standing in front of Trump Tower in New York, I’m saying can you believe this?” Trump said. “It was untruthful just like everything else she does.”

He had listed to the crowd specific points of contention that prompted him to endorse Republican Katie Arrington over Mace.

“[Mace] joined the phony narrative about January 6th. She voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt, which was terrible,” Trump said. “She’s totally manipulated by raging Never Trumpers and the radical left Democrats that are poisoning our country. She’s a terrible person, and she has no idea what she’s doing.”

The former president then encouraged rally-goers to vote out both Mace and Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) and “dump these grandstanding losers and replace them with two rock solid, America First champions.”

