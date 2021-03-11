Seth Meyers Brutally Mocks Tucker Carlson for His Obsession with Meghan Markle and the Royal Family

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers called out Fox News host Tucker Carlson for claiming to “take a hard pass on the whole” royal family thing, only to do a deep dive on the topic three minutes later.

Before addressing Fox News’ take on Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Meyers mocked them for another obsession: the Looney Tunes.

“Democrats in Congress passed the final version of a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, as well as a bill that would strengthen unions,” Meyers said on Wednesday’s Late Night . “Both of which would deliver huge benefits to the poor and working class, but the GOP and Fox News have been much more focused on Looney Tunes and the royal family.”

After spending their time reporting on the “cancelation” of Mr. Potato Head, the Muppets, and Dr. Seuss, Fox News has moved on to defending Pepé Le Pew after he was cut from the upcoming Space Jam 2.

“Personally, I can’t believe Fox News is defending someone who’s French,” Meyers joked.

“If this was 2003, they’d be referring to him as a ‘freedom skunk,’” he added, referring to the time that “conservatives canceled French fries.”

After mocking Fox News hosts and anchors for “being an actual adult” who chose to “spend any amount of time at all complaining about a decades-old cartoon character being left out of a movie,” Meyers moved on to the royal family.

Meyers brutally mocked Carlson for questioning “who cares” about the royal family before launching into a 17 minute segment on that exact topic.

“Who cares?” Carlson said of the Winfrey interview that aired Sunday. “So we’re going to take a hard pass on the whole thing.”

“So let’s fast forward, I don’t know, three minutes later,” Meyers said, after showing the clip of Carlson. “And see what he chose to talk about instead. I bet it’s child poverty. No, you know what, I bet it’s building wireless infrastructure in rural America. I, for one, can’t wait to find out.”

Spoiler alert: He did not chose to discuss child poverty or building wireless infrastructure in rural America.

Carlson instead went on a rant about Piers Morgan quitting his job, claiming it was a product of cancel culture.

“Rich people are oppressed. Period,” Carlson sneered. “And if you claim otherwise they will get their total powerlessness to get you fired.”

“If you claim otherwise, they’ll get you fired,” Meyers mocked. “They’ll evict you from your house. They’ll take away your car, your bank accounts, your water, your food. They’ll blacklist you from Applebees’, and embarrass you when you ask for a table for one, and you’ll say, ‘Is this because I criticized Meghan Markle?’ And they’ll say, ‘No, it’s because the last time you were here you ordered jalapeño poppers and then stuffed them in your pockets and ran out of the restaurant until security chased you down and tased you in the parking lot.”

“And when you called them popper coppers because you thought it was a funny joke, they didn’t laugh, they arrested you, because of cancel culture,” Meyers continued. “And when word gets out that you got arrested at Applebee’s by a bunch of popper coppers, your kids start calling you a popper pooper and everyone laughs, and your wife leaves you, all because you criticized Meghan Markle. Also, once again, he didn’t get fired. He walked off set and quit.”

