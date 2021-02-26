MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said Friday night that CPAC shows how the conservative movement is more fueled by “grievance” than policy.

Hayes spoke with New York Times reporter Elaina Plott about CPAC and what he described as all the Trump “worship’ going on at the event.

Plott said, “It’s not even about necessarily an opposition to the current administration or Democratic policies at the moment.”

“Everything, I would say, was largely rooted in hoping to re-litigate the presidential election,” she continued, referencing the “big lie” of a stolen election that many Trump supporters have continued to push.

At one point Hayes showed the clip of CPAC attendees loudly booing when asked politely to wear masks.

“I feel bad for that young woman trying to get the crowd to comply with that,” Hayes said.

He elaborated on the idea of CPAC being animated by “grievance” more than ideas:

“The idea of America Uncanceled as a theme. So much of what they are railing about was about things that aren’t even political in a sense or have to do with governing. Like they’re mad that there’s a disclaimer on The Muppets. And that’s a big thing to talk about. Or Mr. Potato Head. Or whatever cultural grievance. But nothing that, like, you could write a bill to deal with. That seems to me the thrust of much of what this sort of grievance and anger has been throughout the first day.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

