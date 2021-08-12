<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Seth Meyers hit at Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday’s Late Night — roasting the former Mayor of New York City for his new gig on Cameo.

“I mean, this guy — this guy, who is a personal lawyer to the president of the United States, and now, he’s basically panhandling in the same place you can get a ‘Happy bat mitzvah’ message from Jamie Farr,” the host cracked, mocking Giuliani for joining Cameo due to “major legal and financial trouble.”

Yes, Giuliani has joined Cameo, an app meant to connect fans with some of their favorite celebrities — and the former Donald Trump attorney is only asking for $275 per video.

“But if you just wait a while, you know he’ll eventually butt-dial you for free,” Meyers cracked, referencing his tendency to call reporters accidentally.

Meyers went on to explain why Giuliani might need some extra cash, telling viewers that Trump has refused to help his former attorney despite the fact that he’s struggling to pay off legal bills from the former president’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

“Sweet, sweet, Rudy. He has no idea what he’s in for,” Meyers added. “Right now, a prosecutor in the Southern District of New York is logging on to Cameo and asking Rudy to share the story of the time he went to Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political opponent to interfere in a presidential election.”

The Late Night host went on to give his best impression of a Giuliani Cameo spot:

“This message is for Mr. DOJ. I hear you’re feeling discouraged at work. Well, let me tell you about the time my friend Don and I cooked up a scheme to extort a foreign government and got away with it. You know, it says here you want me to read you my text messages and your emails. Oh, hold on, someone’s banging at the door. Why are you yelling ‘police’? There’s no police in here.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com