Rudy Giuliani is now selling personalized video messages for $199 via the custom video app Cameo. Giuliani announced he was joining Cameo via Twitter on Monday — which comes amid numerous reports that he is struggling with legal fees surrounding his counsel to former President Donald Trump.

Giuliani is of course a former US Attorney, New York City mayor, and failed presidential candidate. He is currently best known, however, as personal attorney to Trump, whose numerous cable news interviews over the past few years went viral due to their often inconsistent, sometimes unhinged, and just plain bonkers nature.

For the underinformed, Cameo is a custom video platform that connects people of some fame and/or notoriety with consumers willing to pay a nominal fee for a roughly one minute-long message. Giuliani is not the first in Trump’s orbit to look to cash in on their celebrity on Cameo; Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Sean Spicer are among a handful of Trump family members and media surrogates who are also looking to profit off of their fame (which we have ranked according to most to least expensive.)

In June, The New York Times reported that Giuliani’s aides have been pressuring Trump to dip into his $250 million largesse to pay for his lawyer’s legal fees, particularly as a federal investigation into his dealings with Ukraine intensifies. Maggie Haberman reported via Twitter that “Trump has refused to pay Giuliani for the work he did, after telling aides at the outset that Giuliani would only get paid if his lawsuits were successful (they weren’t).”

So Giuliani’s joining Cameo comes at a time when he appears to be in some desperate situation for money to pay for his legal defense. Not sure how long $200 per video will go to pay for his defense, but it’s a start?

As for how Giuliani’s rate compares to other Cameo personalities? For the same amount, users can purchase custom messages from Gary Levox, lead singer of Rascal Flatts. Olympic Mountain bike champion Jolanda Neff also charges $200 for a custom Cameo message, as does Sneakers the Corgi and Fiona the Hippo.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com