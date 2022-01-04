Seth Meyers Tests Positive for Covid-19 After In-Studio Appearance, Cancels Show for the Week

Seth Meyers has tested positive for Covid-19, announcing that he will cancel the week’s remaining Late Night shows.

Meyers shared the news in a Tuesday tweet, thanking the booster shot for his mild symptoms.

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022

“The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!),” he wrote. “We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!”

While the week’s remaining shows have been canceled, Meyers was in the studio on Monday night for his first show of the new year.

Meyers, along with his fellow late-night hosts, had been on break since the middle of December.

News of Meyers’ diagnosis comes a day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon announced that he had tested positive for the virus over the holiday break.

Fallon confirmed the news in a Monday Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon)

“Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms,” he captioned the post. “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed.”

Fallon went on to thank NBC, where Meyers also works, for “taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job.”

“And also thanks for putting me in the ‘What ‘chu talkin’ about Willis?’ isolation room when they told me the news,” he added.

