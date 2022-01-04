Seth Meyers Rejoices in ‘Far-Right Weirdo’ Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Twitter Ban

Seth Meyers had good news to celebrate when he returned from his holiday hiatus, rejoicing in Twitter’s decision to permanently suspend the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

After calling members of the Republican Party “reckless and unhinged,” Meyers noted that “far-right weirdo” Greene had repeatedly lied about the Covid-19 vaccine and had even called for a “national divorce.”

“Which is, I guess, the sequel to National Velvet?” Meyers joked on Monday night.

“How would a national divorce even work? Who would get the White House? Who would pay alimony? Who would get custody of Eric? It would probably just be the two sides pushing him back and forth: ‘He’s a Republican, so he should go with you.’ ‘But he’s a New Yorker, so he should go with you!’”

Meyers went on to hit at Greene for tweeting a “truly depraved lie about Democrats and Covid.”

The host specifically blasted her for saying, “the entire effort should be focused on life-saving treatments and returning life to normal, wide open, no masks, no mandates, no discrimination, and life-saving treatments widely available.”

“We all want to get back to normal! You’re the ones who want to live with this endless cycle of misery and death, and just let a highly contagious respiratory virus ravage the country. That’s not normal,” he said. “The rest of us just want to slow the spread of covid and get back to something that’s actually normal.”

Noting that Greene was barred from Twitter due to repeatedly posting Covid-19 misinformation, Meyers highlighted the benefits of banning politicians from the platform.

“Regardless of how you feel about the ethics of kicking politicians off Twitter, it’s just a huge quality-of-life improvement,” he cracked. “Like when Trump got kicked off Twitter. Trying to live in a world where people like Trump and Greene are constantly screaming insane [expletive] on Twitter is like trying to have a conversation with a friend on the street next to a jackhammer.”

Watch above, via NBC.

