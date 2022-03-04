Seth Meyers condemned Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for scolding students who decided to wear masks at a press conference on Wednesday

After approaching the podium at a press conference at the University of South Florida, DeSantis told a group of high school students who were standing behind him to take their masks off.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis said Wednesday, later pleading for them to take them off. “Honestly, it’s not doing anything. And we gotta stop with this Covid theater. So, if you want to wear it, fine. But this is, this is ridiculous.”

Most of the students listened to the governor and removed their facemasks, while one noticeably kept his on.

“How much of a dick do you have to be to yell at a bunch of high school students who are just trying to be safe?” Meyers said on Thursday’s Late Night.

“They’re actually doing the right thing and you’re scolding them for it you’re like an old man who sees a bunch of innocent teens walking by and screams, ‘Hey, you kids get on my lawn! And while you’re at it, throw a frisbee through my window! It’s not a trap!’”

Meyers noted that DeSantis is wrong about masks “not doing anything,” as several studies, including a gold-standard clinical trial in Bangladesh, have proven that they do help prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

“And the better the mask, the better the protection,” he added. “Ideally, everyone should have access to high-quality, high-filtration medical-grade masks like N95s, KN95s, KF94s.”

Watch above, via NBC.

