Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of students on Wednesday for wearing face masks.

Approaching the podium to make remarks at a press conference at the University of South Florida, DeSantis told masked students behind the podium, “You do not have to wear those masks.”

“I mean, please take them off,” said DeSantis. “Honestly, it’s not doing anything. And we gotta stop with this Covid theater. So, if you want to wear it, fine. But this is, this is ridiculous.”

He sighed and then began his remarks. At least one student kept his mask on but most could be seen taking them off.

The students were from Middleton High School in Tampa Bay, Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis told local NBC affiliate WFLA.

“We are excited our students from Middleton High School were highlighted as part of the statewide focus around cyber security education. Our Cyber Security pathway at MHS has had tremendous success through student’s earning industry certifications, participating in internships and leading the way in computer systems and information technology,” he said. “As always, our students should be valued and celebrated. It is a student and parents’ choice to protect their health in a way they feel most appropriate. We are proud of the manner in which our students represented themselves and our school district.”

DeSantis has been critical of coronavirus policies such prohibiting schools from enacting mask mandates.

Watch above, via WFLA.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com