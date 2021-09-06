New Marvel release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently on track to destroy box office expectations and rake in $83.5 million over the holiday weekend, placing emphasis on the success of Asian representation in Hollywood films.

On a historically slow weekend at the box office, Shang-Chi’s three-day figure falls into second best of the pandemic, just behind Marvel’s Black Widow. Unlike the latter, Shang-Chi debuted exclusively in theaters. Whereas Black Widow saw ticket sales slow as a result of the Disney+ hybrid release, the success of the Shang-Chi release could serve as a precedent for the release of future Marvel and Disney endeavors.

The film, stars Asian-Canadian actor Simu Liu, is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to focus on an Asian superhero.

As Disney CEO Bob Chapek referred to Shang-Chi’s release strategy as “an interesting experiment,” Liu felt compelled to respond by taking to twitter.

We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US. pic.twitter.com/IcyFzh0KIb — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 14, 2021

Marvel has since received widespread praise for their portrayal of Asian culture within the box-office hit. The release of the Marvel film has come at a time when the Asian-American community has seen a surge in anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination.

According to Bloomberg, “The film hit home with Asian filmgoers, who represented about 17% of theater attendees over the weekend, more than double the usual turnout for a Marvel film.”

Shang-Chi follows in the footsteps of successful films like Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians, which serve to celebrate dynamics rooted in values characteristic of diverse cultures.

